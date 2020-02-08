ASYAD launches new call centre

MUSCAT: ASYAD’s new dedicated call centre is improving outcomes for customers at the Sultanate’s ports, facilitating commercial operations, and uplifting the quality and efficiency of administrative and logistic services provided across Oman’s points of entry. Taken together, the new call centre is easing commercial traffic and enhancing the client experience for investors, traders and individuals.

The ASYAD call centre reflects the Sultanate’s efforts and initiatives to support port competitiveness and keep up with latest global updates and developments in maritime transport. It also provides solutions for clients to speed up handling, shipment and clearance procedures through ports.

The goals of the ASYAD call centre, established in 2019, are to answer all clients inquiries and provide immediate information on shipment status and routes.

It achieves this by coordinating with the managements of the Sultanate’s main ports, namely Ports of Salalah, Sohar and Duqm, in addition to those managed by Marafi — Port Sultan Qaboos, Port Suwaiq, Port of Khasab and Port Shinas.

The 24/7 call centre can be contacted through (+968 22379999). It is staffed with talented Omanis, trained to answer and deal with all inquiries and suggestions on operational and administrative services in the Sultanate, such as tracking, cargo clearance and transfer.

Through its call centre, ASYAD Group looks forward to strengthening the group’s status in logistics both regionally and internationally, helping to meet the growing needs of local and global markets in imports and exports, in addition to supporting and enhancing business in the Sultanate, attracting foreign investments, encouraging sustainable growth and diversifying sources of national income.