ASYAD integrates Oman Shipping Company, Oman Drydock Company

Muscat: ASYAD Group announced the integration of Oman Shipping Company (OSC) and Oman Drydock Company (ODC), in alignment with the Group’s strategy to offer integrated and highly efficient services- cementing its competitiveness across global markets and maximising the returns of Oman’s logistics sector.

The integration further connects the Sultanate’s shipping services in a comprehensive marine offering, which meets the Group’s aspirations of providing global markets with end-to-end logistics solutions. This is part of ASYAD’s strategic plan to elevate group-wide operational efficiency and consolidate complementing business activities.

These actions follow similar steps executed previously by the Group, such as the consolidation of Oman National Transport Company and the National Ferries Company (NFC) to standardise and unify the public transport services. Additionally, ASYAD merged Duqm Development Company S A O C (DDC) into Oman Drydock Company (ODC), to lower operational costs and accelerate business activities.

Recently, as part of its plans to enable the private sector, ASYAD Group has transferred the business activities of Oman Logistics Company to a private company as the master developer of Khazaen Economic City.

Eng Abdulrahman bin Salim al Hatmi, ASYAD Group CEO, said “This move towards integration aims to raise the Group’s efficiency and boost its economic and financial performance; ensuring its commercial sustainability and agility while contributing to the national economy. We strive to advance the Government’s diversification plans- increasing economic prosperity while supporting the private sector in the Sultanate.”

“Our Group’s main objective is to fortify the Sultanate’s position as a logistic gateway to MENA markets, placing ASYAD Group as the first choice for customers requiring globally-proven, integrated and trusted services. The Group is constantly reviewing its operational, commercial and financial performance to remain adaptive to macro developments and keep pace with industrial trends nationally, regionally and globally,” Al Hatmi concluded.