Asyad highlights opportunities available for Omani entrepreneurs

As part of the ongoing Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) series of events, the ‘Mashura’ session was held on Tuesday at Riyada incubator with officials from Oman Logistics Centre (OLC) of Asyad Group talking about their experience and the logistics opportunities available for the Omani entrepreneurs.

GEW events are organised by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn, represented by the National Business Centre (NBC), in cooperation with the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada).

OLC officials gave a brief on ASYAD, which was established in 2016 to maximise the economic and financial returns from the Government investments in ports, free zones, land and sea transport and logistics services companies and to implement National Logistics Strategy as mandated by the Omani government.

The officials also underscored the objectives of OLC, which comprise executing and supervising the implementation of Sultanate of Oman Logistics Strategy 2040 (SOLS 2040) – and making logistics a core economic driver for the Oman economy; encouraging the private sector to invest in and develop logistics competence in Oman; and administering, improving and developing the logistics sector in accordance with the best international practice.

Additionally, the officials briefed the entrepreneurs on ‘Ibhar’, an incubator programme that aims at aspiring startups to explore business opportunities in the logistics sector. The incubator provides the accepted start-ups and ideas with a comprehensive and integrated range of support.

The competition mechanism for the available opportunities in the logistics sector and the best competitive standards for entrepreneurs were also elaborated during the event. The event also featured officials from Mwasalat and Oman Post to underscore their current and future projects.

As part of the GEW events, a workshop will be held today (Wednesday) to highlight the sustainability of startups in Oman, which will be moderated by William Crew, CEO of Inspired Solutions.

Moreover, a three-day Startup Weekend will kick off on Thursday, which is a 54-hour event that brings together designers, developers, marketers and startup enthusiasts to share ideas, form teams, and launch startups. The top three most feasible and profitable ideas will be selected and they will get the opportunity to join NBC’s pre-incubation and incubation phases.

Related