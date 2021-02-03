Asyad Group signs up to Neptune Declaration on seafarer safety

Asyad Group, the holding company of government-owned port, transport, shipping, maritime and logistics assets, has signed the Neptune Declaration to prevent exposing seafarers to extended periods at sea.

The latest commitment comes in keeping with Asyad’s continuous efforts to ensure the highest health and safety standards and practices for its staff and in response to international calls for crew change to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on maritime trade and logistics.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the shipping arm of Asyad has set out to implement consistent crew change protocols on all its vessels in the USA, Singapore, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Japan to help seafarers enjoy a healthier social life and manage the stress of their time at sea.

The Neptune Declaration, signed by more than 300 global players and businesses operating in the maritime sector, urges the implementation of four main actions to facilitate crew change and safeguard the global supply chain.

These actions include recognising seafarers as key workers, providing them priority access to Covid-19 vaccine and ensuring air connectivity between key maritime hubs for seafarers.

Dr Ibrahim al Nadhairi, CEO Maritime- Asyad, commented that joining this Declaration rings true to Asyad’s HSSE culture and pledge to provide a safe workplace for all its employees.

It also marks a milestone towards reinforcing Asyad’s position as a leading global logistics group committed to supporting and caring for seafarers spending extended periods at sea that may impact their physical, mental and social wellbeing.

Al Nadhairi added that Asyad has taken concrete measures to improve the level of care extended to its seamen, whether by providing personal protection equipment, scaling up regular on-board healthcare campaigns and supporting seafarer families, if need be.

Asyad strongly believes that the human capital is the invaluable essence of the Group and the driving force behind our progress,” said Khalil al Balushi, Marine Director.

He added that the Neptune Declaration, to which Asyad is now an active member, formalises a global initiative to improve the wellbeing and welfare of seafarers as the lifeblood of the global supply chain.

Today, Asyad Group has grown into an established player in the global maritime market, owning and operating around 60 carriers and vessels.

Related