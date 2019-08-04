ASYAD Group launches 24-hour ports call centre

ASYAD Group, Oman’s integrated logistics provider, has announced the launch of a dedicated call centre to further improve customer-service for the growing number of national, regional and global clients across their ports — which include the deep-water ports of Duqm, Salalah and Sohar as well as the ports operated by Marafi in Suwaiq, Khasab, Shinas, and Sultan Qaboos Port.

The new ports call centre, which will be staffed 24 hours a day, will act as a central hub for all customer inquiries and ensure that requests for information are dealt with swiftly by each port —providing real-time updates to client queries including shipment status, customs clearance and freight forwarding.

The establishment of the ports call centre is a clear demonstration of ASYAD’s truly integrated offering as well as its commitment to deliver market-leading customer satisfaction, best-in-region shipment processing times and world-class operational efficiencies.

Announcing the launch of the call centre, ASYAD Group CEO Abdulrahman al Hatmi, commented: “The launch of a dedicated call centre, staffed 24 hours a day, is yet another example of how ASYAD’s ports offering is growing from strength to strength — delivering enhanced customer service and improving operational efficiencies, while ensuring that the Sultanate continues to benefit from increased international investment, economic development and commercial diversification.”

Al Hatmi, added: “ASYAD Call Centre will not only be limited to improve customer services at ports but it also has been designed to meet our clients’ needs at different logistics activities across the sector in the future.”

The move is just one of a series of new measures put in place by ASYAD over the past three years which have rapidly and significantly improved performance — including port-handling and customs clearance times — making Oman’s ports amongst the fastest growing in the region.

