Asus eyes 40pc share in laptop segment

New Delhi: Bullish on the future of thin and light category of laptops in India, Taiwanese electronics major Asus is now eyeing 40 per cent market share in the segment by 2020, a top company executive has said.

The thin and light category of laptops typically weigh less than 2 kg and have a thickness of less than 20 mm.

“We now have 24.2 per cent share in thin and light category. With the new models in picture, we are now able to challenge 40 per cent market share in this category by 2020,” Jonas Chen, Country Product Manager, Consumer Notebook, Asus, said. Asus was one of the top five PC companies in India, as per the International Data Corporation’’s (IDC) Q2, 2019 unit market share report.— IANS

