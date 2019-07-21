Astronauts hailed as heroes 50 years after moon landing

Pence joined NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon behind his fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing that enthralled people around the world in 1969.

“If Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Mike Collins are not heroes, then there are no heroes,” Pence told a crowd of dozens of space industry executives and NASA staff in the Operations and Checkout building, the 58-foot-tall (18 meters) chamber that once housed the Apollo 11 command module for testing. “We honor these men today, and America will always honor our Apollo astronauts.”

Armstrong, the first man on the moon, died in 2012 at age 82. Collins, the command module pilot who stayed in lunar orbit while Aldrin and Armstrong hopped around the lunar surface collecting samples, did not attend the ceremony. Aldrin is 89 and Collins 88.

“Apollo 11 is the only event in the 20th century that stands a chance of being widely remembered in the 30th century,” Pence said.

The building is now home to NASA’s Orion crew capsule, the spacecraft designed to carry astronauts back to the moon by 2024 in what Bridenstine calls the Artemis program, named after the Greek goddess and twin sister of Apollo. The capsule on deck for the program’s first operational mission in 2022 was sitting beside the stage.