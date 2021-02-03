AstraZeneca vaccine to be given to people above 65 from Sunday

The Sultanate will launch a new campaign on Sunday to administer a vaccine to a new segment of target groups.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered to people in the age group 65 and above in all governorates, irrespective of whether they are healthy or suffer from chronic diseases.

To be available at the previously designated immunisation centres, the second dose of the same vaccine will be given at an interval of four weeks.

The Sultanate received 100,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced at Serum Institute of India.

People who already received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will not be eligible to take this vaccine as the second dose.

Regarding the delay in the arrival of Pfizer vaccine, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, had said earlier: “The company was in the process of developing its factories, which led to a temporary interruption in the export of the vaccine. However, the manufacturer has confirmed that a six-week delay will not impact the effectiveness of the vaccine.”

He indicated that 450,000 doses of the vaccine have been reserved and will arrive this month. Priority will be given to those who received the first dose. There are also 2.5 million doses which have been reserved for the Sultanate from vaccine manufacturers, the minister added, hoping that before

the middle of this year, all the first target groups should receive the vaccine.

Vinod Nair

@vinot_nair