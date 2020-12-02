Astounding details of Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat and Suhar

Photos by Sanad Nazer

Whenever I went to mosques in Oman for prayers, I never really appreciated their elegance. When I left the Sultanate to pursue my studies in India, it was only upon my return three years later that I began to fully appreciate their beauty. Having learnt photography for three years and becoming the head of a Photographer’s Club in Chennai in my final year, I returned with fresher eyes. Revisiting the mosques felt like I was going there for the first time. I was amazed by the architecture, the engineering, and the amount of work that had been put into building them. The harmony and peace that I felt in the mosques were unlike any other experience. As an engineer, it is now my dream to build a mosque or at least be a part of building a place just as beautiful as those found in Oman. — Sanad Nazer, Photographer