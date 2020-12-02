Features Main 

Astounding details of Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat and Suhar

Yeru Ebuen

Photos by Sanad Nazer

Whenever I went to mosques in Oman for prayers, I never really appreciated their elegance. When I left the Sultanate to pursue my studies in India, it was only upon my return three years later that I began to fully appreciate their beauty. Having learnt photography for three years and becoming the head of a Photographer’s Club in Chennai in my final year, I returned with fresher eyes. Revisiting the mosques felt like I was going there for the first time. I was amazed by the architecture, the engineering, and the amount of work that had been put into building them. The harmony and peace that I felt in the mosques were unlike any other experience. As an engineer, it is now my dream to build a mosque or at least be a part of building a place just as beautiful as those found in Oman. — Sanad Nazer, Photographer

 

 

 

 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

 

You May Also Like

Ministry statement on Salalah accident that killed tourists

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ministry statement on Salalah accident that killed tourists

Oman’s climate action plans lauded by think-tank

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Oman’s climate action plans lauded by think-tank

1 dead in Philippines firecracker mishaps

Oman Observer Comments Off on 1 dead in Philippines firecracker mishaps