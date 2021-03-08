Astonishment: Photography week in SQU kicks off this week

Whether it’s an innocent smile caught through a palm frond basket, an Omani woman in traditional garb crossing over from the light to darkness or focusing in the many astounding structures and scenery in Oman, Sultan Qaboos University is buzzing with different activities not only for artists but specifically, photographers.

The activities of the 24th edition of photography week in SQU kicked off this week. The week carries the title “Astonishment”, which aims at highlighting the artwork of the new members of the Photography Group.

A quick visit to the university’s gallery would showcase some of the best works students and participants can produce competing against each other for artistry and creativity.

The exhibition is divided into five pavilions, namely: the interface, the blogs, personal photos, themes and a pavilion for side activities.

There are 33 photos exhibited with varied subjects that include natural scenes, people’s lifestyle, portrait, Conceptual art and silent nature. The collection also covers six themes.

Alongside the exhibition, several workshops will be held on nature photography, silent nature photography and photography using mobile phones.