Assumood Radio of Sultan’s Armed Forces opened

Muscat:  With the blessings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Ministry of Defence and the Sultan’s Armed Forces on Monday celebrated the official launch of Assumood Radio.

The ceremony, held under the auspices of HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, included a presentation on the new radio station, its programmes, daily transmission sessions and the national objectives it is expected to achieve.

HH Sayyid Shihab unveiled the plaque of Assumood Radio and inaugurated its electronic app. Then, the Royal Army of Oman’s band played the Royal Anthem marking the official opening of the radio station.

Then, HH Sayyid Shihab went on tour of the radio studios and listened to a briefing about its programmes, its media message and future plans.

HH Sayyid Shihab gave a speech on the occasion in which he expressed delight at the launch of Assumood Radio.

He pointed out that the radio station is “a media window that serves the overall goal of local Omani media. It seeks to upgrade the standard of media message in serving the national aspirations. –ONA

