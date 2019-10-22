Main 

Assigned by HM the Sultan, Sayyid Asaad takes part in enthronement of Japanese Emperor

Oman Observer

Tokyo: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan took part on Tuesday in the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito of Japan.

The ceremony took place at the Imperial Palace in the Japanese capital, Tokyo in the presence of a number of world leaders and high-ranking figures.

During the ceremony, Sayyid Asaad was accompanied by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry and Dr Mohammed bin Said al Busaidi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Japan. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4496 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

5 underrated places to see when in the Sultanate

Titash Chakraborty Comments Off on 5 underrated places to see when in the Sultanate

Fish unfit for consumption destroyed in Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fish unfit for consumption destroyed in Oman

Graduates top list of jobseekers

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Graduates top list of jobseekers