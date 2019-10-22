Assigned by HM the Sultan, Sayyid Asaad takes part in enthronement of Japanese Emperor

Tokyo: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan took part on Tuesday in the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito of Japan.

The ceremony took place at the Imperial Palace in the Japanese capital, Tokyo in the presence of a number of world leaders and high-ranking figures.

During the ceremony, Sayyid Asaad was accompanied by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry and Dr Mohammed bin Said al Busaidi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Japan. –ONA