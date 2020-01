Assigned by HM, Sports Affairs Minister heads to KSA for King Abdulaziz Camel Festival

Muscat: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs left here on Sunday heading to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to attend the closing ceremony of King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, scheduled to be held in Riyadh.

Shaikh Al Saadi will be accompanied by Shaikh Said bin Saud al Ghufaili, Chairman of Oman Association for Camel Races. –ONA