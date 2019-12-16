Assigned by HM, PART chairman to preside over award ceremony presentation of SQA for Culture, Arts and Literature

Muscat: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Chairman of the Public Authority of Radio and Television (PART) will patronize tomorrow (Wednesday) over a ceremony to hand over awards to the winners of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Culture, Arts and Literature at its 8th edition, allocated to the Arabs. The ceremony will be held in the Oasis Club, Athaibah.

The winners are: In the field of Arab music for the branch of arts the Egyptian Singer Ali Ibrahim Ali al Haggar; in the field of travel literature in the Arts branch, Iraqi writer Basim Mohammed Furat. The award in the field of sociology studies for the branch of culture, has been withheld, because the applicants did not meet all the conditions prescribed in this field.

At the end of the ceremony, the PART Chairman will announce the areas of the ninth session of 2020, which will be confined for Omani Nationals only.

This award comes as part of the royal care of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said in the intellectual and knowledge achievement and an emphasis on the historical role of the Sultanate in the consolidation of cultural awareness; as the most important chain of human civilization progress, and a support from His Majesty for intellectuals, artists and writers. His Majesty issued on February 27th, 2011 The Royal Decree No (18/2011) establishing the Sultan Qaboos Award for Culture, Arts and Literature. –ONA