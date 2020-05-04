Assigned by HM, Health Minister participates in Global COVID-19 Response Summit

Muscat: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health as representing His Majesty, on Monday took part in the Coronavirus Global Response Summit. The Minister of Health presented the Sultanate’s speech via videoconferencing.

In a video recorded speech, the Minister of Health praised the proposed Global Collaboration to Accelerate the Development, Production and Equitable Access to new COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines that were launched last Friday, May 1, 2020.

Al Saeedi also stressed that the Sultanate fully supports the considerable efforts exerted by the governments and peoples to manage this unprecedented challenge.

The Minister of Health emphasized that collective and cooperative action between states is a key foundation in dealing effectively with the threat against health, life and livelihoods posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing grave social and economic challenges.

Dr Ahmed al Saeedi pointed out that the Sultanate welcomes all thoughts that may help the international community in dealing with the related pandemics and threats in the future.

He added that these problems are inherently global in nature and can only be effectively addressed at the global level.

Furthermore, the Minister of Health indicated that the Sultanate welcomes and praises the work already being conducted at the international level by the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the G20, GAVI and others, as well as any thoughts towards new mechanisms and new approaches, in particular new forms of international cooperation, to better manage the risks posed by the future.

At the Sultanate’s level, Al Saeedi highlighted the effective cooperation and continuous response of the Omani people in tackling this pandemic, in addition to their strict commitment to the precautionary measures.

The Minister of Health reiterated that the Sultanate is fully committed to working closely with every nation to advance common thinking and collaboration among the international community, all for the benefit of future generations. –ONA

