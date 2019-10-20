Assigned by His Majesty, Sayyid Asaad heads to Japan

MUSCAT: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, left here on Sunday heading to Japan to take part in the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito, the new Emperor of Japan, which will take place in the Japanese capital Tokyo during the coming days.

HH Sayyid Asaad and his delegation were seen off by Shaikha Aisha bint Khalfan al Siyabiyah, Chairperson of the Public Authority for Craft Industries (PACI), Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed al Harthy, State Adviser, Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat, Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, Toshinori Kobayashi, Ambassador of Japan to the Sultanate, and Saif bin Mohammed al Abri, Secretary-General of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan.

DELEGATION

During his participation, HH Sayyid Asaad is accompanied by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, Dr Mohammed bin Said al Busaidy, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Japan, Saif bin Ahmed al Sawafi, Adviser at the Office of HH Sayyid Asaad, Khalifa bin Hamad al Badi, Adviser at the Office of HH Sayyid Asaad, Khalid bin Hashil al Masalhi, Head of the Department of the Foreign Ministry’s Secretary-General, and a number of officials. — ONA