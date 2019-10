MUSCAT: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, State Council Chairman, will leave on Thursday heading to the Republic of Azerbaijan to lead the Sultanate’s delegation at the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to be held from October 25-26 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The State Council Chairman will be accompanied by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthi, Under-Secretary for Diplomatic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Qasim bin Mohammed al Salhi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Turkey, and non-resident ambassador to Azerbaijan and a number of officials.

Earlier, Shaikh Khalifa attended the preparatory meeting of NAM foreign ministers in Baku on Wednesday. — ONA

Related