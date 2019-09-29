Assarain stay unbeaten in T20 league

MUSCAT: Star Oman all-rounder Muhammed Nadeem found his mojo with the ball, casting a spell on Passage to India batsmen who found themselves all at sea against his seaming deliveries before being shot out for 83 in a Premier League T20 clash at Oman Cricket Turf ground 1 in Amerat.

As a result, Assarain coasted to its fifth successive win in what seems to be another fruitful season full of accolades and trophies.

Brief scores (Premier League T20): PTI 83 all out in 15.2 overs (Khurram Khan 25 – 1×4, 2×6, Wasim Ali 24 – 1×4, 1×6. Muhammed Nadeem 5-07, Sanuth Ebrahim 2-08, Rafiullah 2-12) lost to Assarain 85 for 4 in 14.1 overs (Sanuth Ebrahim 21 – 2×4, 1×6, Muhammed Nadeem 18 – 1×4, 2×6, Sindo Michael 18 – 3×4. Amir Kaleem 2-24) by 6 wickets.

Huge wins for AER, Alm Alpha

A Division 50-over League saw a couple of alarming mismatches over the weekend with AER and Arm Alpha scoring massive wins over hapless opponents.

Opting to bat first, posted a huge 357 on the board before being all out in the last over. Batting at number seven, Danish Mohammed slammed a magnificent 173 off 100 balls, tanking 11 fours and 14 sixes in an astonishing assault on Sarco attack. Sarco failed to mount a serious challenge and folded up for 185 in 37 overs, Ajay Menon (35) and Sathisha Achary (31) being its main scorers. Tauseef Ahmed and Imran Rijvi were AER’s best bowlers, taking three wickets each.

Brief scores (A Division League): AER 357 all out in 49.4 overs (Danish Mohammed 173 – 11×4, 14×6, Ghazanfar Iqbal 54 – 6×4, 3×6, Mohammed Nooran 41 – 4×4, 1×6, Muzaffar Hasan 36 – 4×4, 1×6, Dileepa Srilal 3-49, Zahid Hafiz 3-52) thrashed Sarco 185 all out in 37 overs (Ajay Menon 35 – 2×4, 1×6, Sathisha Achary 31 – 5×4, 1×6, Rakesh Patel 29 – 6×4. Tauseef Ahmed 3-20, Imran Rijvi 3-42) by 172 runs.

In another one-sided encounter, Arm Alpha walked away with a colossal 253-run win over OCT Muscat on Saturday.

Brief scores (A Division League): Arm Alpha 334 for 6 in 50 overs (Chaminda Lakmal 96 – 8×4, 4×6, Mudassar Iqbal 63 not out – 8×4, Nalinda Prasad 60 – 4×5, 5×6. Khalid al Balushi 2-65, Rashad al Balushi 2-86) trounced OCT Muscat 81 all out in 17.2 overs (Majid Hussein 36 – 5×4, 2×6, Samir Mohammed 22 – 3×4. Chetan Mallya 5-39, Ansar Raza 3-11) by 253 runs.