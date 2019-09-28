Assarain, PTI, Al Turki secure Premier league T20 victories

MUSCAT: Rafiullah’s superb 5 for 26 steered Assarain to an exciting 3-wicket victory against Muscat CT in a Premier League T20 clash at Oman Cricket turf ground 1 in Amerat on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Muscat struggled to bat freely and kept losing wickets due largely to Rafiullah’s excellent spell before managing a to score a modest 127 for 7 in 20 overs.

Assarain did not find the going easy either, stuttering to a tense 3-wicket win in the 19th over, scoring 128 for 7. Sindo Michael topscored with a solid 45 off 43 while captain Naseem Khushi powered his way to a brisk 18 not out. Badal Singh led the bowling honours, taking 4 for 23 while leg-spinner Samay Shrivastava picked up 2 for 24.

Brief scores (Premier League T20): Muscat CT 127 for 7 in 20 overs (Rajesh Ranpura 32 – 2×4, 1×6, Sandeep Goud 28 – 2×4, 1×6. Rafiullah 5-26) lost to Assarain 128 for 7 in 18.5 overs (Sindo Michael 45 – 1×4, 1×6, Naseem Khushi 18 not out – 1×4, 1×6. Badal Singh 4-23, Samay Shrivastava 2-24) by 3 wickets.

PTI too good for Renaissance

Renaissance had another forgetful weekend, failing to provide any challenge to established Premier League sides as it lost meekly to Passage to India (PTI) and Al Turki NMC over two days.

In its game against PTI on Friday, Renaissance was dismissed for 51 in the 16th over due to outstanding bowling by Mehran Khan (4 for 10) and Asif Khan (2 for 02).

PTI then raced to the target in only 6.2 overs, scoring 52 for 1 thanks to an entertaining 34 not out by opener Abdul Rauf who struck two fours and two big sixes in his breezy knock.

Brief scores (Premier League T20): Renaissance 51 all out in 15.4 overs (Mehran Khan 4-10, Asif Khan 2-02) lost to Passage to India 52 for 1 in 6.2 overs (Abdul Rauf 34 not out – 2×4, 2×6) by 9 wickets.

Lalcheta shines in win

for Al Turki

Veteran all-rounder Ajay Lalcheta helped Al Turki NMC to a comfortable 7-wicket win over Renaissance on Saturday.

Renaissance failed to put a fighting total on the board as it was restricted to only 87 for 8 in 20 overs. Adil Khan topscored with 33 off 41. Lalcheta and Syfyan Mahmood claimed two wickets each.

Al Turki batted cautiously to ensure it secured a much-needed win after suffering three losses and reached to target in the 14th over, scoring 88 for 3. Jayam Sunil Singh (26), Gulam Sheikh (23 not out) and Ajay Lalcheta (21) were the notable scorers.

Brief scores (Premier League T20): Renaissance 87 for 8 in 20 overs (Adil Khan 33 – 3×4, 1×6, Ajay Lalcheta 2-07, Sufyan Mahmood 2-19) lost to Al Turki NMC 88 for 3 in 13.3 overs (Jayam Sunil Singh 26 – 1×4, Gulam Sheikh 23 not out – 1×4, Ajay Lalcheta 21 – 3×4) by 7 wickets.