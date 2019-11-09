Assarain, Al Turki, Sarco score easy wins in ‘A’ Division

MUSCAT: Assarain and Al Turki NMC posted impressive victories in the Premier Division action over the weekend while Sarco defeated Zawawi Powertech Engineering in an ‘A’ Division clash. Opener Sanuth Ebrahim celebrated his selection for Oman with a scintillating century against star-studded Passage to India (PTI) as Assarain registered a 76-run win in a high-scoring Premier Division game at Oman Cricket’s grassy ground 1 in Amerat on Friday.

Flexing its muscles, full-strength Assarain piled up record 355 for 7 in 50 overs thanks to magnificent 131 off 122 by Sanuth who struck 14 fours and 3 sixes in his knock. National stars Muhammed Nadeem (82 off 66, 5 sixes) and Mohammed Naseem (51 off 27, 2 sixes) were equally impressive. Ahmed Fayyaz Butt and Khawar Ali took three and two wickets respectively.

PTI lost its first three wickets for 45 inside the first 10 overs but recovered to reach 104 before being 119 for 5 in 21 overs. However, a 71-run sixth wicket partnership between Khurram Khan and Amir Ali brought it to 191 for 5, keeping PTI in the hunt before it lost two more wickets for only 6 more runs. PTI fought on but could manage only 279 before being dismissed for 279 in the 47th over. Aqib Ilyas (59), Amir Ali (43) and Amir Kaleem (39) were PTI’s main scorers. Left-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmad was once again Assarain best bowler, taking 4 for 57 while Kaleemullah too 2 for 54).

Brief scores (Premier Division): Assarain 355 for 7 in 50 overs (Sanuth Ebrahim 131 – 14×4, 3×6, Muhammed Nadeem 82 – 5×4, 5×6, Mohammed Naseem 51 – 5×4, 2×6. Ahmed Fayyaz Butt 3-72, Khawar Ali 2-56) defeated PTI 279 all out in 46.3 overs (Aqib Ilyas 59 – 8×4, 1×6, Syed Amir Ali 43 – 3×4, 2×6, Syed Amir Kaleem 39 – 3×4, 1×6, Mehran Khan 34 – 2×4, 3×6, Khurram Khan 33 – 2×4, 1×6. Shakeel Ahmad 4-57, Kaleemullah 2-54) by 76 runs.

Jay bowls Al Turki to big win over Renaissance

In another Premier Division match, off-spinner Jay Odedra bowled Al Turki NMC to a thumping 8-wicket victory against Renaissance at the same venue on Saturday.

Al Turki bowled exceptionally well to bowl Renaissance out for 91 thanks to superb spells by Jay and Gopendra Bohra who bagged 2 for 18.

Sankata Prasad struck a stylish 47 not out as Al Turki raced to the modest target in only 18.2 overs, scoring 93 for 2. Captain Twinkle Bhandari contributed run-a-ball 19.

Brief scores (Premier Division): Renaissance 91 all out in 27.1 overs (Waruna Sajith 19 – 2×4, 1×6. Jay Odedra 4-18, Gopendra Bohra 2-18) lost to Al Turki NMC 93 for 2 in 18.2 overs (Sankata Prasad 47 not out – 5×4, Twinkle Bhandari 19 – 1×4, 1×6. Faizal Jerome 2-25) by 8 wickets.

Zahis powers

Sarco to victory

Captain Zahid Hafiz was Sarco’s hero of its 61-run victory against Zawawi Powertech Engineering in an A Division game at Oman Cricket’s grassy ground 2 on Friday.

Sarco was bowled out for 210 in the 46th over, Zahid leading the way with a solid 63 that included 5 big sixes while Tosim Khan chipped in with a useful 30. Kalairasan Natarajan and Vijeesh Velunni claimed four wickets each.

Zawawi Powertech failed to come close to the target and was dismissed for 149 in the 30th over. Nishad Saidhalavi topscored with 46. Zahid Hafiz and Sandeep Kumar picked up three wickets each.

Brief scores (A Division): Sarco 210 all out in 45.1overs (Zahid Hafiz 63 – 3×4, 5×6, Tosim Khan 30 – 4×4. Kalairasan Natarajan 4-33, Vijeesh Velunni 4-60) trounced Zawawi Powertech Engineering 149 all out in 29.5 overs (Nishad Saidhalavi 46 – 1×4, Mohan Kumar 29 not out – 1×4. Sandeep Kumar 3-22, Zahid Hafiz 3-49, Dileepa Srilal 2-14) by 61 runs.