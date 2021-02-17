Asia’s World Cup qualifiers set to be postponed until June

The remaining matches in the second phase of Asia’s qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup finals are set to be postponed until June due to the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UAE Football Association announced on Wednesday that their qualifiers against Malaysia and Indonesia — scheduled for March 25 and 30 — would now be played in June on a centralised basis as part of a rescheduling of the competition.

With travel restrictions and strict quarantine regulations making travel to many Asian nations difficult, the AFC said they are still in discussions with the member associations.