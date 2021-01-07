Asian shares rise on growth optimism

CANBERRA: Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday on hopes that a Democrat-controlled US Senate will be a net positive for economic growth globally.

Chinese stocks extended gains for a sixth straight session after the country’s central bank pledged to keep its monetary policy accommodative in 2021, focusing on supporting small firms as the economy recovers.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 25.33 points, or 0.71 per cent, to finish at 3,576.20, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended down 0.52 per cent at 27,548.52.

Japanese shares hit a 30-year high as sharp rises in US bond yields on expectations of additional US stimulus spending boosted banks and insurers. The Nikkei average jumped 434.19 points, or 1.60 per cent, to 27,490.13, snapping a four-day losing streak.

The broader Topix index closed 1.68 per cent higher at 1,826.30. Insurer Dai-ichi Life Holdings soared 7.4 per cent, while lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial rose 3.5 per cent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial added 5.5 per cent.

Steelmaker Nippon Steel surged 7.8 per cent. Soft Bank Group dropped 1.6 per cent on news the Trump administration is considering adding Alibaba to a blacklist of Chinese companies. Softbank is the largest shareholder of the Chinese e-commerce giant.

Australian markets rallied as a Democrat sweep in US Senate race lifted stimulus hopes. Closer home, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the national cabinet will meet a month earlier than scheduled to discuss strengthening border processes amid the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 that emerged in Britain.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 104.90 points, or 1.59 per cent, to 6,712, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 99.10 points, or 1.44 per cent, at 6,980.50.

Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search and Santos surged 5-7 per cent as oil prices rose for a third day on data showing a bigger-than-expected drop in US crude stockpiles and amid Saudi Arabia’s pledge to cut output.

Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tin to jumped 6.1 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively while the big four banks rose 2-4 per cent. Gold miners ended broadly lower after gold futures settled with a loss of more than 2 per cent on Wednesday.

In economic news, a government report showed that Australia had a merchandise trade surplus of $5.022 billion in November — shy of expectations for a surplus of $6 billion and down from the downwardly revised $6.583 billion in October.

Another report revealed the total number of building permits issued in the country rose a seasonally adjusted 2.6 per cent month-on-month in November.

Seoul stocks hit another record high amid strong foreign and institutional buying. — dpa

