Asian Paints Berger launches Royale Smart Clean in Oman

MUSCAT: Taking the core principles of Innovation, Inspiration and Partnership another step further, Asian Paints Berger has launched a product that is especially designed to give moms a helping hand. On the glittering launch of the product attended by dealers across Oman, four supermoms were invited and honoured.

When budding Picassos decide to use the walls of the house as their canvas, or simply – by design or intention – leave their handprints and other handiwork on the walls, it can be very trying for a mom who is already juggling a zillion other things. Now, Asian Paints Berger gives an opportunity for moms to stand back and admire the handiwork before wiping it clean – in just a swipe!

Royale Smart Clean is created with Lumino Tech that imparts walls with the brightest colours, total opacity and a smooth silk finish. On coming in contact with water, the paint does not allow water to penetrate or spot; instead the water ‘beads’ on the surface. The environment-friendly paint also has the exceptional ability to ‘stretch’ so that hairline fractures remain covered. But, most importantly, Smart Clean is highly washable keeping the painted walls pristine for a longer duration and reducing the number of repaints.

Most people are house-proud, but the responsibility to maintain that often falls on the woman of the house who may be working or balancing multitude chores. One of the common issues across most homes is to keep the walls clean, especially if there are children or pets. Scrawling on the walls, dirt and foot marks, ink stains and food stains are the typical culprits. Royale Smart Clean has been conceived as a tribute to the multi-tasking Super Mom as well as the children, so as not to hinder their creativity.

For those who find it too good to be true, there will be Demo kits available in all Asian Paints Décor Lounges for customers to try out.

