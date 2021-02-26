Asian markets roiled by global bond whiplash

SYDNEY: Asian stocks fell by the most in nine months on Friday as a rout in global bond markets sent yields flying and spooked investors amid fears the heavy losses suffered could trigger distressed selling in other assets.

In a sign the gloomy mood will reverberate across markets, European and US stock futures were a sea of red. Eurostoxx 50 futures lost 1.7 per cent while futures for Germany’s DAX and those for London’s FTSE dropped 1.3 per cent each.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid more than 3 per cent to a one-month low, its steepest one-day percentage loss since May 2020.

For the week the index is down more than 5 per cent, its worst weekly showing since March last year when the coronavirus pandemic had sparked fears of a global recession. Friday’s carnage was triggered by a whiplash in bonds.

The scale of the sell-off prompted Australia’s central bank to launch a surprise bond buying operation to try and staunch the bleeding.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury note eased back to 1.538 per cent from a one-year high of 1.614 per cent, but were still up a startling 40 basis points for the month in the biggest move since 2016.

“Bond yields could still go higher in the short term though as bond selling begets more bond selling,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP.

“The longer this continues the greater the risk of a more severe correction in share markets if earnings upgrades struggle to keep up with the rise in bond yields.”

Markets were hedging the risk of an earlier rate hike from the Federal Reserve, even though officials this week vowed any move was long in the future.

Fed fund futures are now almost fully priced for a rise to 0.25 per cent by January 2023, while Eurodollars have it discounted for June 2022.

Even the thought of an eventual end to super-cheap money sent shivers through global stock markets, which have been regularly hitting record highs and stretching valuations.

“The rise in yields has long been mostly seen as a story of improving growth expectations, if anything padding risky assets, but the overnight move notably included a steep lift in real rates and a bringing forward of Fed lift-off expectations.” — AFP