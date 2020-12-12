A’Sharqiyah University holds virtual workshop

A’Sharqiyah University (ASU), represented by the Environment Friends Group, in cooperation with the Environment Society of Oman (ESO) organised a virtual awareness workshop titled ‘Oman’s Environmental Diversity’. A number of visual displays on the Omani environment were screened during the workshop followed by a presentation by Dr Hamad al Ghailani, an environmental expert at ESO which included three themes the first of which dealt with marine biodiversity in Oman, the major turtle species in Oman and coral reef islands. — ONA

