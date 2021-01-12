Asfandyar clinch PRAN-ARTT tennex cricket title

MUSCAT: Asfandyar XI beat Michael XI in Super Over to win the PRAN-ARTT tennex cricket title in Al Amerat on January 8.

The one-day tournament was jointly organised by ARTT and PRAN foods. The event was powered by National Metal Cans.

Top 16 tennex teams in Oman took part in the tournament.

Michael XI locked horns with Asfandyar XI in the grand finale, where Asfandyar came out victorious in a Super Over match. Batting first, Asfandyar XI scored l13 runs. Michael XI needed a six of the last ball to win, but failed to connect.

Ali Anwar, MD of ARTT was overwhelmed with the intensity of competition between the teams and the desire to win. “When you have regular finalists of the different tournament, every match is going to be more interesting than the other,” he said.

Captain of Team ARTT, Ahmed Khan mentioned that, many tournament favourites had exited early.

“This is what happens in a champion versus champion fight, although we have promised the teams another opportunity to fight for this prestigious title once again in near future.”

Mohammad Ayjaz (captain Hamptons) and Mohd Ishtiaq (captain Profab) had high words for this event, although they were massively disappointed on the loss. Now both the captain’s eye the MTCL final on the coming Friday, where 46 teams had participated.

Runner-up captain Michael XI said: “In a tournament like this, it depends on which team makes lesser mistakes on the day. One drop catch costed us the tournament, but we are still happy to be the second-best between all these giants.”

Team ARTT appreciated the tireless effort of the organisers, supporters and participating teams to make this event a big success.

“A team of 25 members worked hard to complete this entire event in just one day. Also, the event wouldn’t be possible without our beloved sponsoring partners of the tournament,” the organisers said.

Tournament Awards

Man-of-the-Match: Final: Adnan (Asfandyar); Best Striker – Bharadwaj (Proline Knight Riders); Best Batsman – Deepu (Michael XI); Best Bowler – Shani (Michael XI); Best All-Rounder – Saqib (Asfandyar); Best Catch – Saqib (Asfandyar); Spirit of Cricket – Mahi (Uni XI); Best Team – HCC XI, Runner Up – Michael XI (cash prize + trophy); Winner – Asfandyar XI (Cash prize + trophy)

