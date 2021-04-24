Asean leaders urge Myanmar to stop violence

JAKARTA: Leaders of South-East Asian nations on Saturday urged Myanmar’s military ruler to end the violence against protesters and release political detainees as they met at an emergency summit in Jakarta to discuss the crisis after a February 1 coup.

More than 700 civilians have been killed by soldiers in Myanmar during the near-daily anti-coup protests, according to human rights groups.

Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, who seized power after the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted, was present at the meeting, in his first known trip abroad since the coup.

“The situation in Myanmar is something that is unacceptable and should not continue’’, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said at a news conference after the meeting.

“Violence must be stopped and democracy, stability and peace in Myanmar must be restored immediately’’, he said.

Joko said his views were shared by other leaders in the meeting, which was closed to the media because of restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Joko said the leaders demanded Myanmar’s junta make three commitments: end the violence, start an inclusive dialogue among stakeholders and open access to humanitarian aid.

“An inclusive dialogue process must be started. Political prisoners must be released immediately’’, he said, adding that a special envoy from Asean needed to be appointed to push for such dialogue.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin echoed his Indonesian counterpart.

“The deplorable situation in Myanmar must stop immediately’’, he told the summit. “My second point is to call for a meaningful, inclusive political dialogue which can only take place with the prompt and unconditional release of political detainees’’, he said.

The leaders of Indonesia and Malaysia had called for the emergency summit of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (Asean) of which Myanmar is a member, after the junta failed to heed demands to end the violence and release political detainees including Suu Kyi.

A video released by the Indonesian presidential secretariat showed Min Aung Hlaing arriving at Jakarta airport on a Myanmar Airways International flight in the early afternoon. He headed to the Asean Secretariat building, where the meeting was being held, after undergoing a Covid-19 test, Indonesian officials said.

It was not yet known what the coup leader told his fellow Asean leaders at the meeting. — dpa