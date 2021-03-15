A’Saffa Foods boosts Thamrait plant capacity to 44 million birds

Food security: Processing output increased to 45,000 metric tonnes per annum



BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, MARCH 15 –

A’Saffa Foods has announced the completion of its Poultry Production Plant Expansion in Thamrait in Dhofar Governorate. This new expansion adds several new facilities and expands on existing ones, enabling A’Saffa Foods to increase its production capacity to meet the high demand for white meat both locally and regionally.

Mohammed Suhail al Shanfari, the CEO of A’Saffa Foods said, “Regardless of the fallout from the pandemic, A’Saffa has committed to providing the local markets with its poultry products, as well as, to contribute towards enhancing the country’s food security and help Oman achieve a higher rate of self-sufficiency.

Furthermore, this new expansion was built in line with uncompromising standards for quality and stringent manufacturing standards and will increase the production capacity to 45,000 metric tonnes.”

The new expansion is in Hanfit, Thamrait with a total area of 50 square kilometres. It introduced several facilities like hatcheries, breeding farms, a feed mill, and a slaughterhouse, in addition to a wastewater treatment plant.

A’Saffa Foods has also expanded its food processing company, bringing the total production to 5,000 metric tonnes of A’Saffa, Khayrat and Taybat products. A’Saffa Foods Processing has a logistics subsidiary company which has cold storages of higher standards, and a fleet of trucks ready to provide customers all across Oman with fresh and frozen products at all times.

The current hatcheries have increased two-fold where a new technique has been incorporated by Aveda S which will increase the production capacity to 45 million birds a year.

A’Saffa has also built 10 new environmentally and biologically controlled farms with a total of 90 hen houses with an area of 1,650 sq m and a capacity of 32,000 birds each.

The current hatcheries have also seen a twofold increase to match the increased farm capacity. This has resulted in the total poultry production capacity of A’Saffa Foods doubling from 22 million birds a year to 44 million.

A’Saffa Foods has also built a state-of-the-art feed factory with a total area of 46,250 sq m to meet current and future production needs. The production capacity of the factory is 50 metric tonnes per hour and the factory will contain two production lines with 25 metric tonnes each.

The absorptive capacity of the storage is 15,000 metric tonnes to store raw materials.

The new project consists of a state-of-the-art slaughterhouse with a total area of 75,000 sq m and is considered to be the biggest slaughterhouse in the region. It is equipped with the latest technologies with a capacity of 12,000 birds an hour and the daily production of the slaughterhouse will be 150,000 birds.