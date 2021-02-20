A’Saffa Food Processing unveils expansion plans

In spite of the circumstances posed by Covid-19 pandemic, A’Saffa Foods was able to meet and supply the requirements of consumers in the Sultanate and the GCC countries with the support and cooperation of concerned government bodies, said Eng. Mohammed bin Suhail al Shanfari, CEO of A’Saffa Foods.

“The company has succeeded in achieving an increase of 28% in its sales during 2020 compared to 2019, which confirms the commitment of the company and its employees to meet the needs of the consumers and the Sultanate in general,” Al Shanfari informed.

He added that c, which is one of the subsidiaries and wholly-owned by A’Saffa Foods, is committed to providing health and high-quality products by employing the best manufacturing practices to ensure food safety since its establishment in 2011.

Al Shanfari informed that the company is currently working to expand its factory at Al Rusayl Industrial City, which shall contribute to increase the volume of production in line with high demand for white meat locally and regionally while ensuring the quality of the products.

“Since it was established in 2011, A’Saffa Food Processing has always been committed to gaining the confidence and satisfaction of consumers by ensuring healthy and high-quality products in line with international food safety standards,” Al Shanfari said, adding: “We aim through the new expansion to continue with our efforts in adopting cutting-edge technologies and machinery to enhance our production capacity and raise the quality of our various products.”

With the objective of implementing legal requirements and food safety and quality standards, the company has applied an international system for food safety and quality management. This system works in accordance with Codex Alimentarius, orFood Code’ which is a collection of standards, guidelines and codes of practice adopted by the Codex Alimentarius Commission. “The company has also obtained ISO 22000 Food Safety Management System and HACCP, and is always committed to occupational health, safety and environmental requirements,” Al Shanfari elaborated.

It is worthwhile mentioning that A’Saffa Foods owns several branches including the stores in Raysut Industrial City to ensure the distribution of its products in the wilayat and villages of Dhofar governorate. The company has also announced the expansion of its current factory to implement modern facilities and practices, as work will commence during the second quarter of the current year.