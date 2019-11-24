Asaad to preside over Royal Cavalry Annual Horse Race

MUSCAT: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, will preside over the Royal Cavalry Annual Horse Race, which will be held this year in the Wilayat of Bidiya on Tuesday. The race is organised by the Royal Court Affairs (RCA), represented by the Royal Cavalry. The race will comprise five rounds for pure Arabian horses. The fifth round is the most important one as the horse riders will compete for the most prestigious trophy of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The race will include equestrian sports, in addition to some Omani and international musical pieces. The race is a cultural and civilised asset whose vision has emerged from the Royal thought of His Majesty the Sultan to preserve horse racing and equestrian sports to reach international level. — ONA

