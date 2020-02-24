Asaad receives Arab Parliament chief

Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received at his office on Monday Dr Mishaal bin Fahm al Salami, President of the Arab Parliament, and his delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate. During the meeting, the president and members of the Arab Parliament expressed their sincere greetings and best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan on the occasion of him assuming power, praying to the Almighty Allah to grant His Majesty success in leading the Omani people towards further progress and prosperity. HH Sayyid Asaad conveyed His Majesty’s thanks for their sincere greetings and best wishes. — ONA

