As per Royal Orders, Sultanate receives Iranian citizen

Muscat: A responsible source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that as per the Royal orders of His Majesty the Sultan to response to the request of the governments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran to assist in receiving one of the Iranian citizens who was injured in the Iranian merchant ship “savis” in the Red Sea last June, the injured Iranian citizen was transferred yesterday from the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Sultanate.

Medical care is being provided to him in preparation for his return home. –ONA