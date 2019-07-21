Front Stories Local Oman 

As per Royal Orders, Sultanate receives Iranian citizen

Oman Observer , ,

Muscat: A responsible source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that as per the Royal orders of His Majesty the Sultan to response to the request of the governments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran to assist in receiving one of the Iranian citizens who was injured in the Iranian merchant ship “savis” in the Red Sea last June, the injured Iranian citizen was transferred yesterday from the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Sultanate.

Medical care is being provided to him in preparation for his return home. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3926 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

OEPPA signs MoU with ISM

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on OEPPA signs MoU with ISM

US military official received

Oman Observer Comments Off on US military official received

Global recognition for NHC in therapeutic catheters

Oman Observer Comments Off on Global recognition for NHC in therapeutic catheters