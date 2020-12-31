As per Royal directives, Ministry of Finance announces new packages

Muscat: On directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Ministry of Finance on Thursday announced several and incentives for citizens and the private sector in 2021.

1: Housing loans provided by Oman Housing Bank:

In order to reduce the waiting period for citizens to obtain housing loans, the annual provision for borrowing during the year 2021 has been increased to RO100 million Omani Rials instead of RO60 million specified in the bank’s budget for the year 2021. This will lead to an increase in the number of approvals for applications.

2. Land distribution

In order to meet the requests submitted by citizens to acquire residential lands, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning will work during the year 2021 on preparing a number of housing plans to be able to distribute about 23000 residential plots of land in various governorates and states of the Sultanate.

3. Exempting borrowers from the Oman Development Bank and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority from interest for one year.

To support small and medium-sized private sector companies and institutions that borrowed from the Development Bank and the Small and Medium Enterprises Authority ( loans and bonds), it has been decided to exempt all institutions and companies from the benefits of borrowing for one year.

4. Exemption from licensing fees for small and medium enterprises

Exemption from payment of all licensing fees for small and medium enterprises owned by Omanis dedicated to managing their enterprises ( for the first three years of establishment for the targeted activities specified by the authority, which are the manufacturing industries, service activities (transport, tourism, and logistical trade), and fishery and agricultural activities.

5. Reducing rental contracts fees from 5% to 3%

In order to encourage the process of documenting lease contracts to protect the rights of lessors and tenants, the fees for lease contracts have been reduced to 3% instead of 5%.