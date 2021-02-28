As Covid cases, deaths go up, people urged to take vaccine

With Oman reporting eight Covid-19-related deaths on Sunday, warnings from authorities concerned should be taken seriously.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 908 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 141,496.

While the death toll has now reached 1,570, the number of recovered patients stood at 132,459. Nineteen patients were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 197, including 67 in intensive care units (ICUs). Meanwhile, the Health and Environmental Committee of Majlis Ash’shura discussed the increasing number of Covid cases in various governorates of the Sultanate.

Stressing that vaccine is the only weapon to fight the virus, the committee said it is following the vaccination campaign carried out by the Ministry of Health, and called on the members of the community, especially the groups most vulnerable and those with chronic diseases, and the elderly to take the vaccine, which will reduce the number of infections.

The committee also discussed the pandemic situation in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, and told the authorities concerned to reconsider the decision to close commercial activities in the governorate and discuss its negative effects on the owners of small and medium enterprises. It urged people not to be led by rumours on vaccines.