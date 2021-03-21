ARTT stun Zawawi to claim A Division title

MUSCAT: ARTT stormed past Zawawi Powertech in their final league match to emerge champions of Oman Cricket League ‘A’ Division on Friday.

ARTT won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Left-arm spinner VS Shiju, debutant for Team ARTT, helped prove the decision right by running through the entire top order and finishing with figures of 10 overs — 2 maiden — 5 wickets for 17 runs. Shiju was well helped by Moshin who got only one wicket, but bowled tight lines to not let Powertech get off the shackles. Struggling at 32 for 6 in 15 overs, Ibn Eameen and Aqil Khan wiped the tail with the scoreboard just reading 66.

Chasing just 67 for Championship, ARTT young openers ferocious Adeel Abbas (13 runs in 11 balls) and cool headed Bilal Asim started positively against a strong bowling line-up of Powertech. At 18/1 in 3 overs, Shehbaz Nasir came in with all guns blazing with 32 runs of just 27 deliveries to finish the game. Bilal held one side with a solid 10 not out. ARTT chased the score in just 11.5 overs only.

ARTT finished as champions and Sarco finished as runners-up. Zawawi Powertech finished on number three on net run rate. All three teams were on 10 points each from 7 games with 5 wins.

Captain Ahmed Khan said: “We had played three quality left-arm spinners in Shiju, Aqil and Sanjaya. In addition, we had Moshin and Ibn Eameen as our pacers who swing both ways. We also had a leg-spinner in Zeeshan Siddiqui and two off-spinners in Adeel Abbas and me. With too many options, we were confident that we wouldn’t leak a lot of runs. And no matter what ever would be the score to chase, we were confident of chasing it as all our 11 players have a 40+ score in professional cricket.”