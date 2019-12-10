Artists decode the “Symphony of Existence” in paintings

What is life without colours? And as humans, will we be able to enjoy the world as we know it if the hues we come to love is absent?

The group of paintings currently on display at Gallery Sarah in Bait al Zubair is a testament to the beauty of our existence. Mexican artists Alejandra Phelts, Alejandro Martínez-Pena, Marco Tulio with Omani artist Saud Al Hunaini presented Tuesday the exhibition “The Symphony of Existence under the patronage of His Excellency Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The exhibition showcases a selection of recent paintings by the exhibiting artists, all pioneers in their artistic field with more than 20 years of experience and expertise in research.

The artists have unique contributions to the role of art around the world, whether on the person or group exhibitions.

The exhibition features a variety of artworks that contain an optical depth and richness in content, that translates environmental and social issues in an artistic manner that takes the viewer to visual pleasure in building work and colour formations and a diversity of methods and artistic trends inspired by art schools such as The Abstract School, The Expressionist School, and The Impressionist School.

Alejandra Pelts participates with her artworks inspired by the inner power of Female, the beauty and movement which are through women, vibrant colours, and their emotions and dedication to execute each move, all are interpreted in Alejandra’s arts. Influenced by Edgar Degas; she painted the Ballet collection means to her the challenge of portraying movement, beauty, and the perfection of the technique.

Alejandro Martínez-Pena started his artistic career as a figurative painter attracted by that form of expression in its narrative qualities, but his work is in a constant evolutionary state becoming an abundant open field of exploration within abstract expressionism, using mixed techniques and unlimited use of colour where he applies organic elements to support the theme.

With 20 years dedicated to art, Marco Tulio has product design degree which has served him as a tool to handle a different kind of materials and perform both; his personal art as well as other special projects by commissions and sometimes under a more specific concept. Marco has always observed, studied and archived in his mind all of the perfect, organic and well-designed forms within Nature, nowadays called “the order of natural fractals”. His curiosity led him to learn about the Geometry in nature, the order of chaos, the macro and microcosms, forms, and codes which Nature works with, and all the mysteries it hides store interpret it and translate it into Sculptures with materials created by Mansuchas Steel, Resin, Concrete and Polymers tic.

A self-described minimalist, Saud’s art reflects his lifestyle. He focuses mainly on themes related to humanity, freedom and peace. The term “Magic Realism” has been used to refer to his paintings. At first glance, his landscape paintings may seem like basic compositions simply reflecting his Omani heritage. On further examination, the paintings are like a magic carpet filled with illusions as to the unending surprises and flawless energy of this wizard are unveiled.

Running from December 10 until January 6, 2020, the exhibition also includes art talks and lectures led by the artists on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, starting at 6 pm.

During the sessions, the artists will explain and give an overview of their artistic career and aspects of their experience, which is an opportunity for art students in the Sultanate, local artists, residents, and art audiences to attend and interact in this aspect of knowledge.

Located in the historical part of Old Muscat and part of the Bait Al Zubair Museum complex, Gallery Sarah is a unique contemporary art gallery which opened its doors in 2013. The gallery exhibits artworks including, but not limited to paintings, graphics, calligraphy, installations, sculpture and photography.

“The symphony of Existence” exhibition will run from 10th of December till the 6th of January 2020. The Gallery is open from 9:30 am till 5:30 pm, Sunday to Thursday. For information, they can be contacted via email at gallerysarah@baitalzubair.com or through their trunkline 22084747.

