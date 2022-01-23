SQUH team conducts rare paediatric surgery

MUSCAT: A medical team from the Paediatric Unit of Sultan Qaboos University Hospital has carried out an endoscope surgical operation using Neom physicam lapatascopic technique on a child who was suffering from defective discharge between the ureter and the bladder (left side).

The girl, aged one year and five months, was experiencing recurring urinary infections. Diagnosis showed that the child was suffering from a duplex kidney defect (with two ureters draining the same kidney). This is in addition to the presence of scars and reflux between the ureter and the bladder.

The medical team, led by Dr Zainab Nassir al Balushi, Senior Consultant, Head of the SQUH Pediatric Department, resorted to the Neom physicam lapatascopic technique, which proved to be a success in treating the defect. - ONA