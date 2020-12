Muscat: An art exhibition was opened under the auspices of Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, at the Cultural Club, on Sunday.

Titled ‘steadfast despite the danger’, the exhibition showcases 15 synthetic artworks featuring Covid-19 related themes.

The exhibition will be open till January 7 from 10 am to 12 noon, and from 5 pm to 8 pm.

