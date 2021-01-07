‘Arsenal exit for Ozil could be best solution’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is open to Mesut Ozil leaving the Gunners this month after freezing the German playmaker out of his squad this season.

Despite reportedly being the highest earner at the club, Ozil has not featured since a 1-0 win over West Ham on March 7.

The 32-year-old has only six months left on his contract and is now free to talk to other clubs over a pre-contract agreement for next season.

However, he could bring to an end his eight-year stay in London in the coming weeks, with reports in Turkey saying Ozil is close to agreeing a deal with Fenerbahce. — AFP

