Arriving expat families exempted from institutional quarantine

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has said that families of expatriates, accompanied by children below 18 years of age, can be exempted from institutional quarantine.

At the same time, MOH in a circular issued to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the families of expatriates must adhere to home quarantine, including wearing of the electronic tracking bracelet.

The decision was made following the efforts made by the Civil Aviation Authority jointly with other relevant authorities to review the decision on institutional quarantine.

“CAA has been asked to inform and instruct its specialists to approve this procedure while keeping in mind the safety of travelers coming to the Sultanate,” MOH statement said.

An official at CAA confirmed to the Observer that the MOH circular is valid and families travelling with children aged below 18 years are exempted from an institutional quarantine.