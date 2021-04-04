Arrests made in Jordan: Foreign Minister

Muscat: The Jordanian government has arrested 14 people, the officials said citing security and stability reasons.

“The security services have arrested more than 14 people, in addition to Basem Awadallah and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, and the movements led by Prince Hamzah have been fully controlled,” Jordan’s foreign minister said.

“The Jordanian authorities asked Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein to stop the actions that targeted Jordan’s security, after monitoring his contacts with foreign parties. The security authorities monitored interference and contacts with foreign parties regarding the most appropriate timing to start steps to destabilize Jordan,” Jordan foreign minister said.

“The arrests came as a result of intensive investigations that continued for a long time, and the security services recommended taking measures yesterday, stressing that the Jordanian government will take the necessary legal measures to protect the Kingdom’s security,” he said.