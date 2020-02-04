Arrest warrant issued for Jacob Zuma

JOHANNESBURG: A South African court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for embattled former president Jacob Zuma after he failed to appear for a pre-trial hearing over corruption charges related to a 1990s arms deal.

But the court said that execution of the warrant will be deferred until May 6 when the case is due to resume.

Zuma’s lawyers said he was not able to attend the pre-trial hearing on Tuesday because he was ill and receiving treatment abroad, in the latest twist in a case that has seen numerous legal turns over a decade and a half.

The High Court in the southeastern city of Pietermaritzburg issued the warrant after it questioned the authenticity of the sick note said to have been signed by a military doctor.

“The court accepts that Zuma may be unwell,” said judge Dhaya Pillay. “But this court needs reliable evidence that Zuma is indeed ill.” “It is not clear that (the doctor) is indeed a regular practitioner,” she said.

State prosecutor Billy Downer said it was a “criminal offence” for the 77-year-old Zuma, who was in office between 2009 and 2018, to skip court.

Zuma’s lawyer Dan Mantsha told reporters outside the courtroom that “our courts have no sympathy, no compassion”.

“We are very concerned when courts issue warrants under the circumstances like this when the whole country knows that president Zuma is not well… indeed president Zuma underwent two operations in early January this year,” Mantsha said.

“When you start to issue warrants under such circumstances, people start to question whether we are all equal under the law.” He said for the court to doubt “whether he is sick or not, is absolute unimaginable”. — AFP

