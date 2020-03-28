Arrangements in place to bring Omani citizens, students from abroad

Muscat: The Sultanate’s Embassy in Washington said it has completed arrangements to bring back Omani citizens from the US and Canada.

Around800 Omani citizens have confirmed their willingness to return to the Sultanate. The embassy has chartered flights that will leave on Monday for Muscat.

The embassy said it has designated the cities of Toronto in Canada and Miami, Los Angeles and Chicago in the US as converging points. Internal flights have been arranged for the returnees to travel to the four cities on Saturday and Sunday. Registered citizens will receive their tickets for domestic and international flights in the coming hours.

The Ministry of Higher Education said that it has arranged for the return of Omani students from Egypt, Jordan, Malaysia, and European countries. The last batch of Omanis students based in the said countries will arrive this evening.

Efforts are also underway to bring back Omani students from Australia, New Zealand, and other countries, the ministry said.