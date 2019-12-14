Around 2,500 Omanis studying in the UK

MUSCAT: Omanis constituted around 8.2 per cent of the total 29,670 from the Middle East in the United Kingdom during the 2017-18 academic year. According to statistics available to the Observer from studying-in-uk-org website, 2,455 out of the total 458,490 international students in the UK were Omanis.

“A vast majority of these students are in engineering and technology (735), business and administrative studies (515), physical science (155), law (145), subjects allied to medicine (145),” the figures indicated. Other students focused on computer science, biological science and architecture.

According to the Higher Education Statistics Agency of the UK, there are students from Oman in all levels of study in higher education institutions, including postgraduate research programmes (270).

The institutions with most students from Oman are the University of Liverpool, The University of Leeds, Cardiff University, Coventry University, University of Strathclyde, Swansea University, University of Manchester, University of Nottingham, the University of Huddersfield and The Nottingham Trent University, The University of Reading and The University of Glasgow.

It may be noted that the qualification equivalency and recognition department at the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) is the responsible authority to recommend the non-Omani educational institutes in various countries in the world.

“They are responsible for the equivalence of educational qualifications for students that are studying outside Oman.”

A student in Oman must get written approval from the ministry, before joining any institution of higher education, and the “Qualification Equivalency Committee has the right not to do any equation of qualifications issued by any institution that does not get the written approval,” according to the MoHE website.

The educational institutions must be recommended by MoHE before the student joining it, the website says.

Students who start their studies in the UK in 2020 will benefit from the new post-study work visa for graduates. Meaning, after graduation, students have the opportunity to stay and find work in the UK for up to two years.