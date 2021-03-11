Army accuses Suu Kyi of taking illegal payments; nine killed

YANGON: Nine protesters were shot dead in Myanmar on Thursday as the junta reacted to international condemnation of its crackdown by claiming ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi had accepted hefty illegal payments.

Diplomatic pressure has been building since the generals seized power on February 1, triggering daily protests around the country that they have struggled to quell.

The United Nations on Wednesday condemned the junta’s increasingly violent crackdown, which has seen more than 60 killed and 2,000 arrested.

Thursday saw more hardline action against demonstrators, with six killed in central Myanmar’s Myaing township.

“Six men were shot dead while eight people were wounded — with one man in a critical condition,” a rescue worker said.

A witness said five of them were shot in the head.

In Bago, a city north east of Yangon, Zaw Zaw Aung, 33, who is deaf, was shot in the head, his father Myint Lwin said.

“As a father, I am deeply sad for his death,” he said.

A rescue worker said a 30-year-old man was killed in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city and another two people were injured.

“We couldn’t pick up his dead body because rescue teams are being targeted these days as well,” he said. There was also a fatality in Yangon’s North Dagon, where Chit Min Thu, 25, died after being shot in the head. — AFP