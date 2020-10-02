Armenia says ‘ready’ for mediation

STEPANAKERT, Azerbaijan: Armenia accused Azerbaijani forces of striking the main city in the disputed Nagorny Karabakh region on Friday as fighting raged for a sixth day. Yerevan said it was ready to work with mediators for a ceasefire but Azerbaijan fired back that Armenia must first withdraw its troops. Baku and Yerevan have for decades been locked in a simmering conflict over the ethnic Armenian province that broke away from Azerbaijan in a bitterly fought war in the 1990s.

New fighting that erupted on Sunday has been the heaviest in decades and has claimed nearly 200 lives, including more than 30 civilians.

Intermittent shelling and ambulance sirens were heard in Stepanakert, the main city in Karabakh, throughout the day, an AFP team reported.

Armenia said Azerbaijani forces struck Stepanakert, wounding “many” people, but some locals said they were not afraid. “There is no fear. We have our pride,” Arkady, a 66-year-old resident, said. “There will be victims. A war is a war.”

Separatist authorities said ten emergency response workers had been injured when Azerbaijan struck.

International calls for the neighbours to halt clashes and begin talks have intensified as fears grow that the fighting could expand into a multi-front war sucking in regional powers Turkey and Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Nato member Turkey — which backs Azerbaijan — against the alleged deployment of militants from Syria to the Karabakh conflict. Yerevan expressed its readiness to work with international mediators to halt the fighting. Armenia “stands ready to engage” with France, Russia and the United States “to re-establish a ceasefire regime,” the foreign ministry in Yerevan said. — AFP

