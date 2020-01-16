Armed Forces reiterate allegiance and loyalty to HM the Sultan

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour has received a cable of congratulations from Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, on the occasion of His Majesty’s accession to power, reading as follows:

“Your Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

I am honoured, and so are the Armed Forces and all personnel of the Ministry of Defence, to express our sincere wishes to Your Majesty on assuming power in this dear homeland.’’

“We pray to the Almighty Allah to protect Your Majesty under His divine care and to grant you good health. We also pray to the Almighty that Oman remains, under Your Majesty’s leadership, a lighthouse radiating with bounty, prosperity, progress, security and peace.’’

“We wish Your Majesty success in leading the blessed renaissance march in the footsteps of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, so that Oman could accomplish all that it aspires for.’’

“We hereby reiterate our allegiance and loyalty to Your Majesty, pledging to be under Your Majesty’s command as loyal soldiers and honest guards, praying to the Almighty Allah to keep Your Majesty as a valuable resource and a guardian of this blessed march.”

— ONA

