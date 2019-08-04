Are we efficiently investing on time?

We are all having 24 hours a day, but investing on these hours differs from person to person. When you say invest, money comes in the way as well. A mistake in spending money can often be rectified, but time spent without a goal is lost forever.

The legendary painter and sculptor, Leonardo da Vinci, said: “Time stays long enough for anyone who will use it”. Often, we find time is too short when we are busy or boringly long while doing nothing. How do usually people determine what time is? Is it defined by the cycle of the seasons, or the movements of the sun and the moon? As a matter of fact, it is difficult to qualify time because its definition depends on the way people perceive it.

The world’s perspective on time is as diverse as its population since the concept of time is affected by feelings, beliefs and cultures. Planning is one of the most encouraging policies to help people realise the real value of time and achieve time management. It is also essential for meeting people’s needs as daily actions depend on time and money. With careful planning, it would be much easier to adjust plans and avoid any kind of problem

rather than to deal with it in unexpected time.

Sometimes you feel stressed out from the daily routine and you want to find ways to do less and enjoy most of your time. Everybody wants to feel more focused to time control instead of feeling in a forceful rush from one activity to another until you feel extremely exhausted every night.

Benjamin Franklin, the American scientist, inventor, statesman, philosopher and economist, once commented: “Do you love life? Then do not squander time, for that’s the stuff that life is made of.” Reflecting on this, we see some people wearing expensive watches, but they don’t care for time as much they do for the price of their watches. What a funny thing! In fact, most of those people wear watches that cost hundreds of rials just to show how rich they are or just as a matter of show off! On the other hand, there are people who don’t like wearing watches, but they are very punctual. They regard a watch as a fashion accessory that people are fond of nowadays. Even they try to match the colour of their watches with dress. They try to be up to date with fashion, but do not value time.

Punctuality is not something tangible we can see in electronic devices like watches, clocks or even mobile phones. Nowadays, some people give time a cold shoulder for they ignore the real value of it. With good time management skills you can control time and life as well as maintain balance between your work, personal life and family responsibilities.

Another way of forcing employees, for instance, to value time is punch in and out machines in offices. On a working day, every employee is concerned about being punctual when coming for duty and leaving office. Every morning, they try to be on time, so they are not reported late to office. Likewise, they stick to time, when leaving office, so they are not late to go back home.

As the saying goes, “Time and tide wait for no man”. Time is money as it has been said and every minute that we spend on a day counts. It’s us who should think of how we invest on our time and make the most

of it. Otherwise, there would be no value of the expensive watches we wear; it would be only like a piece of cloth we put on.

Don’t say you don’t have enough time. You have exactly the same number of hours per day that were given to all great personalities like Helen Keller, Michelangelo, Mother Teresa, Leonardo da Vinci and

Albert Einstein.

