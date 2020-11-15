Phillip Molnar –

Americans might be working more at home because they don’t have to commute, said a recent study published by the Becker Friedman Institute for Economics at the University of Chicago. The institute’s report — based on surveys and other data — said extra time not driving was mainly given to extra work. It said even if people are working less at home, they are still more productive not spending time in their cars.

Nicholas Bloom, an economist at Stanford University who worked on the study, said his conclusion was Americans were too hard on themselves with their work-from-home productivity. Still, many experts have questioned the benefits of working from home because of a lack of collaboration and motivation issues.

I put the question to San Diego-area business leaders and scholars. Q: Are Americans actually more productive working from home? Lynn Reaser, Point Loma Nazarene University: YES: Avoiding the stress caused by commuting is probably boosting the productivity of most employees now working from home.

Beyond that, productivity depends on the new working environment, job role and personalities. People who have a private and quiet home environment are more productive than those dealing with constant interruptions. Those tasked with their own projects can perform better than those with assignments requiring close collaboration.

Introverts also thrive in the more isolated environment versus extroverts. Depending upon experience level, working at home tends to be more productive.

A recent Harvard Business Review study found working at home helped office workers “focus on the work that really matters.”

Workers took on more responsibility for their own schedules, viewing actual work completed as more worthwhile to their employer as well as to themselves. They spent 12 per cent less time drawn into large meetings and 9 per cent more time interacting with customers and external partners.

One measure of productivity is time invested. Working at home expands the amount of time a person can work, rather than commute. Online working can mostly be accomplished at all hours, and many invest extra hours in their work (maybe that’s bad). We can achieve a better balance of work, family, fitness and fun.

However, the productivity unknown includes the benefits of being around your co-workers, formally and informally. Probably Zoom cannot replace that.

The ability to forgo commuting frees up a lot of time, particularly in areas where the commute is long and by car.

Research shows that people are using that extra time to work more. There are some negative impacts in terms of lack of interaction with co-workers and with morale. It is probably too early to tell how big those problems are compared to the benefits of more time.

While the jury is still out on the longer-term analysis, now, they are more productive. Assuming the average physical commute and preparation for leaving (grooming) saved each way is 45 minutes in the morning and 30 minutes (no grooming needed) going home, even if two-thirds of the time saved is for non-work activities, 25 minutes have been saved net for work. — dpa

Fewer cars on the road for those who still commute has additional benefits.

Austin Neudecker, Weave Growth: YES: I’ve worked with teams remotely (home and shared offices) for years and seen a range of results. If employees are able to effectively create and control their environments to minimise interruptions, home offices can be a productive alternative to a daily office attendance. Yet, there are clear trade-offs and exceptions where the type of work, team rapport, certain personalities, etc don’t work. I like to take my teams on workcations twice a year to set goals, brainstorm and have fun together. – dpa