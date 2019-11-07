ArcelorMittal’s posts higher losses amid rising costs

Paris: Steel giant ArcelorMittal said on Thursday lower prices and rising costs of raw materials pushed up losses in the third quarter.

The world’s biggest steel maker reported a net loss of $539 million (587 million euros) for the three-month period ending September 30, after a loss of 447 million in the second quarter.

“As anticipated, we continued to face tough market conditions in the third quarter, characterised by low steel prices coupled with high raw material costs,” CEO Lakshmi Mittal was quoted as saying in a statement

“In these markets, we remain focused on our own initiatives to improve performance and our priority is to reduce costs, adapt production and focus on ensuring the business remains cash flow positive. The Luxembourg-based multinational maintained its forecast for a rise in global steel consumption this year, although in a range of between 0.5 and 1 per cent.

But the outlook for Europe and the United States was revised downwards as the wider industry endures job cutbacks on fierce competition as well as the effects of US tariffs imposed last year.

Revenues for the third quarter totaled $19.6 billion, down 10.2 per cent year-on-year. — AFP

